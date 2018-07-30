19-year-old found dead hours after McHenry County crash

A 19-year-old Carpentersville resident was found dead Sunday after a crash in an unincorporated area of McHenry County near Huntley.

Emergency crews responded to the crash about 7 p.m. in the 13400 block of Marengo Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s office.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was identified as Lilith Okopski and pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m., the McHenry County Coroner’s Office said.

Friends of Okopski said he went by the name Maxwell.

Authorities believe the crash happened early Sunday when Okoski’s 1997 Acura CL went off the road for an unknown reason, drove through a corn field and crashed into a tree.

The car was concealed by the tree line and wasn’t immediately discovered, the sheriff’s office said.

The Acura’s airbags deployed and Okopski was wearing a seat belt, authorities said. An autopsy was scheduled for later in the week.

The crash remained under investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Unit on Monday.