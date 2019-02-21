19-year-old woman wounded in South Chicago drive-by shooting

A 19-year-old woman was shot during a drive-by attack Thursday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The woman was walking at 6:44 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Escanaba when someone fired shots from a red sedan, according to Chicago police.

She was struck in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.