02/21/2019, 09:46pm

19-year-old woman wounded in South Chicago drive-by shooting

Chicago Police block off 47th Street near Paulina after a vehicle drove on the sidewalk

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
A 19-year-old woman was shot during a drive-by attack Thursday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The woman was walking at 6:44 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Escanaba when someone fired shots from a red sedan, according to Chicago police.

She was struck in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.

Sun-Times Wire

