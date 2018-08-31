Blah blah blah . . .
Blahhh: Now that everybody ad infinitum who did NOT cover the 1968 Democratic National Convention and protests in Chicago 50 years ago spent the past few weeks writing about it, here are a few words from someone who actually DID cover it.
Me.
Reporters required three things to successfully cover the melee: fast legs to keep up with the hippies screaming “Down with the pigs” every time they saw a cop; a pocketful of quarters to get to a payphone (no smartphones) first to dictate your story; and a respectful smile to persuade an angry police officer to release a jailed reporter mistaken for a protester.
OPINION
It was nuts, naughty, crazy in a time of constant upheaval, and we survived it all. And I will forever be grateful to have a job permitting us to be witnesses to history.
And just for the record . . . everybody, especially Mayor Richard J. Daley —as well as my editor — looked like they were out of their minds.
