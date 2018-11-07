Robert Martwick has won the 19th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Ammie Kessem, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed Martwick for the 19th District Illinois House seat, saying he, “is convinced Illinois must change the way it taxes income.”
Martwick has served as State Representative for the 19th District since 2013. Martwick is an attorney, and he has served as a Village Trustee of Norridge and Township Trustee of Norwood Park. He was a candidate for Illinois Senate in 1996 and a candidate for Cook County Commissioner in 2002.
Kessem is a Sergeant of Police and has served on the force for nearly 20 years. She has not held political office. Kessem has held numerous positions on various committees in the St. Monica Catholic Church parish and school.
