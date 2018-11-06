Bobby Rush wins 1st District U.S. Congressional seat

Bobby Rush has won the 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challengers Jimmy Lee Tillman II and Thomas Rudbeck, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The Sun-Times endorsed Rush for the 1st District Congressional seat, saying he “has built up 25 years of valuable congressional seniority.”

Rush has been Congressman for the 1st District since 1993 and has introduced bills on issues such as conflict resolution and mediation to public pensions and community development. He’s an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army and an ordained minister with a Master’s Degree in theology. Rush is also the pastor of the Beloved Community Christian Church of God in Christ in Chicago.

Tillman was also the 2014 Republican nominee for the 1st Congressional District. He is a business owner that founded the New Martin Luther King Republicans and has been a Fellow in the Republican Leadership Initiative since 2016.

The Independent candidate, Rudbeck, has no background as an elected official but was a volunteer for former State Senator Obama in 2004 working the 35th ward during the primary, among other campaign volunteer roles. He’s a real state developer and small businessman.

