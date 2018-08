2 adults, 2 dogs rescued in Orland Park fire

Fire officials investigate a fire about 1 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 in the 14400 block of South Mason Lane in Orland Park. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

(ORLAND PARK) Two adults and two dogs were rescued from their home Saturday morning from a fire that originated in their basement in Orland Park.

Crews responded a little after midnight to the fire at the home in the 14400 block of Mason Lane in Orland Park. The fire was contained to the basement of the home according to Battalion Chief Nick Cinquepalmi of Orland Park Fire Protection District.

No injuries were reported, Cinquepalmi said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.