2 apartments burglarized in South Shore: cops

Police warned of a pair of apartment burglaries that happened in a single day last week in the South Shore neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars entered an apartment through a back door and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

One of the burglaries happened between 6 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 7300 block of South South Shore, police said. The other happened between 8:30 a.m. and noon that same day in the 7300 block of South Coles.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.