2 armed robberies reported in Bridgeport

Two armed robberies were reported New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

In both incidents, between two and four males approached the victims and demanded their property, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The most recent robbery happened about 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 30th Street, police said. The other happened about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West 27th Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.