2 armed robberies reported in Brighton Park: police

Police were warning Southwest Side residents about a pair of afternoon robberies reported Wednesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In both incidents, two teenage boys snuck up on someone from behind, flashed a handgun and either demanded or snatched away the person’s belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies were reported about 1:55 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue and about 2 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Sacramento Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.