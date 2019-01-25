2 armed robberies reported in Hyde Park: police

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies this month in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The robberies were carried out by a group of armed males driving a black sports-utility vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

They were described as three to four black males with heights ranging from 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-5, police said. One of them was between 20 and 24 years old.

The incidents occurred:

about 6:15 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 5600 block of South Harper Avenue; and

about 12:28 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 5400 block of South Drexel Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.