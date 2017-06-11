2 armed robberies reported in Hyde Park

Police are warning South Side residents of two armed robberies that happened 15 minutes apart Wednesday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

A man approached females near their homes, took out a gun and demanded their belongings, according to a community alert.

Both robberies happened Wednesday night, police said. The first incident occurred at 7:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Harper Avenue and the second robbery happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Blackstone Avenue.

The robber was described as a 25 to 40-year-old black man standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 to 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.