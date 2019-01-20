2 armed robberies reported in Lawndale alley: police

Two people were robbed at gunpoint in separate instances this month inside an alley in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

In each robbery, one or two men pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded their belongings or grabbed them by force, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 9 and about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.