2 armed robberies reported in Logan Square businesses: police

Police were warning Northwest Side business owners about a pair of armed robberies that unfolded over the past week in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Both incidents targeted commercial buildings in the 2400 block of South Springfield and involved robbers entering with handguns pointed or implied, according to Chicago police. They then demanded items before taking them “by force.”

The first robbery happened about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, while the second occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday.