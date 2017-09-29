2 armed robberies reported in West Town

Two armed robberies were reported this week in the West Town neighborhood.

In each incident, two to four men wearing surgical masks approached the victims and displayed handguns while demanding property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened about 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of West Erie and about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Ohio, police said.

The suspects were described as black men between 20 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 6-foot-1 and weighing 150–190 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.