2 armed robberies reported in Woodlawn: police

Police were warning residents about a pair of armed robberies this month in the Woodlawn and West Woodlawn neighborhoods on the South Side.

In both cases, a young man walked up to someone on the sidewalk and flashed a handgun before taking the person’s belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies occurred:

about 8 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 6000 block of South Eberhart Avenue; and

about 7:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 6400 of Greenwood Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.