2 armed robberies reported near Trumbull Park: police

Chicago police are warning Far South Side residents about a pair of armed robberies reported recently near Trumbull Park.

Four black teenage males, between the ages of 17 and 19, have cornered lone pedestrians and stolen wallets, cell phones and cash, according to Chicago police.

They were all clad in dark clothing, and one of them was armed with a handgun, police said.

The incidents occurred:

about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 10800 block of South Bensley Avenue; and

about 7 p.m. March 7 in the 10400 block of South Bensley Avenue.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.