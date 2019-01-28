2 armed robberies reported on West Side: police

Chicago police are warning West Siders about a pair of armed robberies last week in the Lawndale and Austin neighborhoods.

About 5 p.m. Tuesday, one to three men in the 800 block of South Cicero jabbed someone in the back with a hard object meant to resemble a gun, according to Chicago police. The robber or robbers, armed with a knife, then demanded the person’s belongings.

About 9:43 p.m. that night, two or three men beat someone up in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue. One of the men held a knife and commanded the person to hand over personal property.

The suspects are described as one to three black men between 27 and 30 years old and standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-3, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.