2 armed robberies reported the same day in Brighton Park

Two armed robberies were reported Wednesday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

One or two men approached victims with a weapon and demanded their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery was at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of West 46th Street, police said. The second occurred at 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Whipple Street.

The robbers were described as 20 to 22-year-old black men standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet tall and 160 pounds, police said. One of the men had braids.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.