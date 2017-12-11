Two armed robberies were reported Wednesday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
One or two men approached victims with a weapon and demanded their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The first robbery was at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of West 46th Street, police said. The second occurred at 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Whipple Street.
The robbers were described as 20 to 22-year-old black men standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet tall and 160 pounds, police said. One of the men had braids.
Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.