2 arrested after 18-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Austin

Two people were arrested Thursday night after an 18-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Just after 10 p.m., three people went up to the woman’s white Volkswagen in the 500 block of North Austin and took it at gunpoint, according to Chicago Police.

Officers later spotted the vehicle and chased it to the 3900 block of West 16th Street, where it struck a parked vehicle, police said.

Two people were taken into custody, but the third wasn’t caught, police said.

No injuries were reported. Area North detectives were investigating.