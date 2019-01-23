2 arrested after crash with cop cars in West Garfield Park, chase into suburbs

Two people were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into two police cars in West Garfield Park before leading officers on a chase into the west suburbs.

The vehicle hit two squad cars about 8 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. It then took off westbound on Monroe.

The officers followed the vehicle until it crashed into a pole in the 7200 block of West Jackson Boulevard in Forest Park, police said. Two people got out and tried to run away on foot, but were taken into custody. A weapon was also recovered.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was also wanted in connection with an earlier report of shots fired in the area near the initial crash, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, according to police.