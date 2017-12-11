2 arrested after ditching suspected stolen car used in armed robbery

Two people were arrested after they fled police Sunday night when officers saw them in a suspected stolen car used in an armed robbery.

Officers saw the 2009 Toyota Prius in an alley about 11:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Washington, according to Chicago Police. The car had reportedly been stolen and was possibly used in an armed robbery.

When officers walked up to the car, one person got out and ran away while the other drove to the 1800 block of West Maypole, where he crashed into a fence before getting out and running away, police said.

After a chase, both males, whose ages weren’t immediately known, were taken into custody, police said. No one was injured.