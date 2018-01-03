2 arrested after shot fired during fight on Near North Side

Two people were taken into custody Tuesday night after a man fired a handgun into the ground during a fight on the Near North Side.

Officers responded about 10:20 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of North Dearborn and obtained a description of a vehicle that was involved in the incident, according to Chicago Police. Officers then spotted the vehicle in the first block of West Oak and approached a 51-year-old man who was changing a tire.

The man had been involved in a possible domestic-related incident in the same block they had previously responded to on North Dearborn, police said. He told officers that he was fighting with a 41-year-old man when he fired a gunshot into the ground.

Officers later found a handgun in his car, police said. He and his passenger, a 27-year-old woman, were both taken into custody.

No one was injured, police said.