2 arrested after vehicle chase that ended in Schaumburg crash

Two people were arrested Sunday after a nearly two hour long vehicle chase which began in Bridgeport on the South Side and ended in a crash in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

About 10:46 p.m., a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were walking out of a residence in the 3200 block of South Morgan Street when someone in a silver vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said. The men were not struck and the suspects drove off.

Responding officers identified the vehicle and pursued it into the West Side, police said. The vehicle left city limits and squad cars ended their pursuit.

Illinois State Police picked up the chase until the suspects crashed their vehicle on Illinois Route 53 south of I-90 in Schaumburg, state police said. Two males were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and charges are pending.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.