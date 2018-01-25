2 arrested in Elmhurst College carjacking released without charges

Two people taken into custody in connection with the armed hijacking of an SUV on Monday from a college parking lot in west suburban Elmhurst have been released without charges.

About 1:45 p.m., a driver parked in an Elmhurst College parking lot near Prospect Avenue and got out of their SUV, Elmhurst police said.

The driver was approached by two males who got out of a maroon Chevrolet car, showed a handgun and took the SUV driver’s keys, police said. Two others stayed in the car while the carjackers drove away in the victim’s SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Officers spotted both vehicles driving east on Interstate 290 from the area of St. Charles Road and stopped the Chevrolet on the expressway near 25th Avenue, police said. A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were taken into custody, but were released without being charged Monday night.

The driver of the stolen SUV sped off when Chicago Police and Illinois State Police troopers tried to stop it on Independence Avenue in Chicago, authorities said. It was found abandoned in an alley a short time later in the Homan Square neighborhood’s 3600 block of West Lexington.

The hijacking remained under investigation Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (630) 530-3050.