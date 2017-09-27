Man in custody after carjacking in Gold Coast, miles-long pursuit

A man was in custody Tuesday night after a Gold Coast carjacking and pursuit that ended with a crash roughly three miles away on the Near West Side.

The 33-year-old man was with a woman when he stole a vehicle in the 100 block of East Chestnut and sped away from officers, according to Chicago Police News Affairs Officer Laura Amezaga.

The officers pursued the vehicle and the chase ended shortly after 8 p.m. when the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle at West Madison Street and South Seeley Avenue, police said. A weapon was recovered after the crash.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, Amezaga said. The 20-year-old woman in the passenger seat was not injured and released without charges. It was not immediately known whether any other injuries were reported in the crash.

The carjacking victim positively identified the suspect, police said. He was in custody and charges were pending Wednesday morning.