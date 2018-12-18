2 attempted kidnappers sought in Bronzeville: police

A woman was almost kidnapped by two people Sunday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:55 p.m., the 24-year-old was walking outside in the 300 block of East Pershing Road, where a white work van was parked, according to a community alert from Chicago police. A male got out of the backseat and grabbed her from behind, trying to drag her into the van.

She fought back and was able to escape, police said. The male retreated into the van, which had a second person in the driver’s seat.

The van was last seen going west on East Pershing Road, police said. Anyone with information on the two suspects was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.