2 back to back fires break out in Markham

A home was engulfed in flames in the 3000 block of West Nottingham Avenue in Markham | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Two fires broke out within blocks of each other early Thursday in south suburban Markham, according to Markham Fire Department Chief Ronald Moaton.

Just before 2 a.m., crews found a home engulfed in flames in the 3000 block of West Nottingham Avenue. There were no injuries and no one was displaced, said Moaton.

About two hours before, another fire had sparked nearby. A spokesperson for Markham Fire Department could not confirm the location of the first fire.