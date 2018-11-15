2 Boost Mobile stores robbed on West Side

Two Boost Mobile stores were robbed this week in the Pilsen and Heart of Chicago neighborhoods on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

In both robberies, armed men entered the store, aggressively approached employees, stole cash and fled the scene, police said.

The robberies occurred:

At 7:48 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road;

About 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West 18th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.