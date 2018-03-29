2 boys arrested on Green Line after assault, robbery with replica firearm

Two boys were arrested early Thursday after being positively identified in connection with a robbery and two other incidents involving a replica firearm Thursday morning in the West Loop Gate and Fulton River District neighborhoods.

The juvenile males were arrested on a CTA Green Line platform about 12:45 a.m. at the Clinton L station in the 500 block of West Lake, Chicago Police said.

They were positively identified in connection with the robbery of a 52-year-old man earlier this morning in the 200 block of North Milwaukee that involved the replica firearm, police said.

It was unclear what was stolen from the man.

The boys were also identified in connection with aiming the replica firearm at one man this morning and hitting another. The replica firearm was aimed at a 35-year-old man in the 100 block of North Clinton and shown to a 46-year-old man in the 500 block of West Lake, police said.

The 46-year-old man was targeted after attempting to take a photo of the boys when he saw them going through a homeless person’s belongings. When the boys saw him taking a photo they asked what he was taking a picture of. One of the boys then lifted his shirt to show the replica firearm while the other boy punched the man in the face.

Area Central detectives were investigating.