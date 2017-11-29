2 boys charged with Chinatown purse snatching

Surveillance footage posted to Twitter by police of two people suspected of stealing a bag Nov. 11 in the Chinatown neighborhood. | Chicago Police

Two 17-year-old boys are facing felony robbery charges in connection with a purse snatching earlier this month in Chinatown.

About 6:50 p.m. Nov. 11, a 58-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of West 23rd Street when two people approached from behind, pulled her purse and caused her to fall, according to Chicago Police. The two purse snatchers then grabbed the handbag and ran away.

Help the Chicago Police Department identify these two individuals who are suspected of robbing a female victim in the 200 Block of West 23rd Street. https://t.co/xNrADd0hmEhttps://t.co/s7KWRO93pb pic.twitter.com/JOVxLvea5V — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 15, 2017

At the time, police said they believed one of the two people suspected in the robbery was a female.

Both boys were taken into custody and charged Wednesday with a felony count of robbery, police said. They were expected to appear in juvenile court Thursday.