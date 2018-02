2 boys shot in Back of the Yards

Police stand outside of Comer's Children's Hospital, where a 4-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night. Sam Charles | Sun-Times

Two 14-year-old boys were shot Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

One boy was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg about 8:35 p.m. in the 5200 block of Morgan Street, according to Chicago Police.

Both boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where their condition was stabilized, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Area Central detectives investigated.