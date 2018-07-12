2 Brazilian boys held in Chicago now reunited with fathers, attorney confirms

A "Families Belong Together" march was held last month in Chicago. It started in Daley Plaza. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Two Brazilian boys held in Chicago for weeks under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy have been reunited with their fathers, their lawyer confirmed Thursday.

But their reunion — ordered this week by a federal judge — could just lead to the next chapter in their legal saga. It began when they were separated May 25 from their fathers, who have since been held near the Mexican border.

The older boy, 16, met his dad in Texas, and the two were expected to go free. The younger boy, 9, met his father in Chicago, and authorities are expected to take both of them to a family detention center in Pennsylvania.

That’s according to Amy Maldonado, a member of the boys’ legal team who confirmed the reunions Thursday afternoon. The boys’ lawyers say holding the younger boy and his father in the Pennsylvania facility violates a longstanding legal settlement. Also, U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang has said the younger boy is already suffering “severe anxiety and depression.”

Given that, Maldonado has called the government’s decision to send the younger boy into detention “inhumane and unjust, and we believe it’s also unlawful.”

More details were expected at a Thursday afternoon press conference. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

The reunions came the same day the Trump Administration said it had finished the reunification process for families with children under 5 years old who had been separated at the border. The families were reunited by order of a California judge. The Justice Department said 57 children had been reunified, but 46 were ineligible.

It also said a vetting process prevented the reunification of children “with an alleged murderer, an adult convicted of child cruelty, and adults determined not to be the parent of the child.” And it warned of the Trump Administration’s “clear” message: “Do not risk your own life or the life of your child by attempting to enter the United States illegally. Apply lawfully and wait your turn.”

The Chicago judge, Chang, gave the government 72 hours Monday to end the separation of the two Brazilian boys held in the city from their fathers. He called the ongoing harm to the children “obvious and intense.” But he said he had no authority to order the fathers released from the custody of immigration officials.

The judge said the Justice Department had failed to explain “what objective it is trying to accomplish by keeping the boys separated from their fathers.”

Without that explanation, Chang said, “the government’s insistence on keeping these boys from their fathers can only be deemed arbitrary and conscience shocking.”

The boys have been held in shelters run by the Heartland Alliance in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times recently gave a glimpse into their lives there — and published drawings by the 9-year-old.

The 16-year-old and his father came to the United States to flee a drug trafficker in their neighborhood targeting them with death threats, records show. The father of the 9-year-old owes $8,000 to a Brazilian loan shark involved in human trafficking.

Both pairs allegedly tried to enter the United States at a port of entry, only to be turned away. They later tried to cross outside of a port of entry and were detained. The fathers have pleaded guilty to illegal entry and were sentenced to time served before being returned to the custody of immigration officials, the judge said.

“They’ve served their time,” Chang wrote, adding that the children “have not been charged with any crime at all.”