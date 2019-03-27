2 break-ins reported in Bridgeport: police

Police are warning Bridgeport residents about two burglaries that occurred this month in the South Side neighborhood.

In both incidents, someone forced their way into the residence during evening hours and stole property from inside, according to a community alert released by Chicago police.

The break-ins happened:

between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. March 14 in the 3100 block of South Shields Avenue; and

at 7:39 p.m. March 24 in the 2600 block of South Shields Avenue.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects, but said a black pick-up truck or tow truck was seen in the area at the time of both burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.