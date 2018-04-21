2 buildings catch fire in Back of the Yards

At least two people were injured when two buildings caught fire Saturday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters responded about 8:45 p.m. to a still and box alarm with reports of people trapped inside the buildings in the 5000 block of South Ada, according to Chicago Fire Department Media Affairs.

The fire was put out about 9:20 p.m. It was believed that everyone escaped the buildings, but searches were ongoing, officials said.

One person was taken about 9:15 p.m. to Stroger Hospital where their condition was stabilized. Another person was taken about 9:20 to Stroger Hospital to be treated for injuries, officials said.

One of the buildings only sustained damage to the exterior. No other information was immediately available.