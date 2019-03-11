2 businesses robbed at gunpoint in North Park: cops

Police are warning of a pair of recent armed robberies at businesses in the North Park community on the Northwest Side, police said.

At 6:24 p.m. Feb. 20, the male robber was armed with a handgun when he walked into an establishment in the 3300 block of West Bryn Mawr and demanded money from the cash register, according to an alert from Chicago police. The suspect then punched an employee and made off with the cash.

The other robbery happened at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of North Kimball, police said. In that incident, the robber walked into a business wearing a mask and gloves, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and cigarettes before taking off with the stolen loot.

The suspect is described as a black man, thought to be between the ages of 30 and 35, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.