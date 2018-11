2 businesses robbed in Bridgeport

Police are warning of two business robberies this week in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

In both incidents, a pair of robbers entered a business and demanded property, Chicago police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of South Archer Avenue;

At 3:53 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of South Archer Avenue.

Area Central detectives were investigating (312) 747-8382.