2 businesses robbed in Lawndale

Police are warning residents of an armed man who robbed two businesses this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

In two incidents, a man between the ages of 20 and 35-years-old walked into a business, brandished a knife and stole property by force, according to Chicago police.

The robberies occurred about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of West 26th Street and about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380