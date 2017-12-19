2 carjackings reported an hour apart last weekend in South Shore

Two carjackings were reported an hour apart Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood.

A group of males approached the victims while they were in their vehicles and ordered them to get out, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. If the victims didn’t leave their vehicles, the hijackers forcibly removed them and then drove off.

During one incident, a woman said she saw a small chrome object resembling a handgun, police said. The carjackers may have driven up to the victims in a silver-colored Kia Soul.

The first carjacking happened at 10:23 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Kimbark Avenue, police said. The second occurred at 11:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Kimbark Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.