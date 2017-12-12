2 carjackings reported in Irving Park

Two carjackings were reported recently in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A man approached victims in their cars with a handgun, ordered them to get out and then drove off, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first carjacking happened at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 1 in the 3700 block of West Berteau Street and the second at 4:45 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 4100 block of West Henderson Street, police said. The carjacker was described as a 20 to 25-year-old black man standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.