2 cases of suspected child luring reported in Morton Grove

Police are investigating two cases of suspected child luring near a school in north suburban Morton Grove.

Both incidents happened between 3 and 4 p.m near Hynes Elementary School at 9000 Belleforte Ave., Morton Grove police said Friday.

The dates or a timeframe for when the incidents happened was not provided and authorities were not able to provide that information Friday.

In both incidents, police said, a male was seen walking in the area. In one instance, he was described as either white or Asian, middle aged with light gray hair and wearing a gray jacket. It was not known if the two incidents were related.

In both cases, a man approached the juveniles and tried to make contact, police said. In the first, a man approached a group of boys and told them to “come here.” In the second, a man approached a girl and motioned for her to come closer to him with his finger. In both cases the man had left the area when the kids went to find an adult.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.