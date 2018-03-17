2 charged after cops find pot, Xanax at Lake in the Hills home

Two men are facing charges after marijuana and Xanax were found during a search of a home Wednesday in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

Gavin M. McDougall, 22, and 22-year-old Justin M. Reinier were arrested when officers served a warrant at the home in the 100 block of Hilltop Drive after receiving “numerous citizen complaints of drug dealing,” according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

At the conclusion of the “lengthy investigation,” detectives seized 180 grams of marijuana and 169 Xanax pills, the sheriff’s office said. They also found heroin and cocaine residue, packaging materials and a digital scale at the home. The value of the seized drugs was estimated at $7,000.

McDougall was charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis and obstructing justice, the sheriff’s office said. Reinier faces felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The men, who both live in Lake in the Hills, were also charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

McDougall is being held at the McHenry County Jail on $30,000 bond, while Reinier was released from custody after posting $35,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.