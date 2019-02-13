2 charged after Morgan Park robbery, arrest on UChicago campus

Charges were filed against two people arrested on the University of Chicago campus Monday afternoon following an armed robbery in the Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood.

Five people entered the business at 11:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 119th Street, according to Chicago police. They robbed the business at gunpoint before driving off in a stolen vehicle.

Using camera feeds at one of the department’s Crime Prevention Information Centers, investigators were able to track the vehicle to the area near 59th Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

University of Chicago students were advised to “shelter in place” at 11:58 a.m. while police looked for the suspects on campus, according to a campus security alert. All suspects were in custody and the lockdown was lifted by 12:59 p.m.

Police said one of the people arrested, 21-year-old Antwan Dickerson, was charged with a felony count of possession of heroin between 15 and 100 grams.

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. ordered Dickerson held without bail during a hearing Wednesday, according to Cook County court records. His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 20.

A 16-year-old boy was also charged wit a felony count of robbery armed with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, according to police. The others in custody were released without being charged.