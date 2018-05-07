2 charged after shot fired from SUV on Kennedy Expressway

Two people were charged after a man allegedly fired a gun from a vehicle Friday night on the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side.

A witness called 911 at 9:47 p.m. after she saw someone waving a gun from inside a white Chevrolet SUV in the southbound lanes of I-90 near Armitage, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. She heard a gunshot a short time later.

The witness gave authorities a description of the SUV and its registration information, state police said. A trooper later pulled it over on southbound I-94 near 95th Street.

Investigators learned that the passenger, 27-year-old Leonard Philips, was responsible for the shooting, according to state police. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The SUV’s driver, a 22-year-old Joliet woman named Lexus Polan, was also charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon.

“Our officers are committed to investigating all crimes and arresting those responsible for carrying out illegal and violent acts,” ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz said in the statement. “These arrests are a testament the ISP will not tolerate gun violence on Illinois expressways.”