2 charged in Ashburn burglary

Two people have been charged in a July 3 home burglary in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side.

Daniel Bryant, 20, of Englewood, was handed misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and obstructing identification, according to Chicago Police. A 17-year-old juvenile male who wasn’t identified received a felony counts of residential burglary and obstructing identification.

The two allegedly participated in a burglary about 10 a.m. July 3 in the 3900 block of West 75th Place, police said. They entered a home through a rear screen window and then stole property.

Bryant and the juvenile were arrested about 12:35 p.m. Sunday by tactical officers in the 6900 block of South Normal, according to police.

Bryant’s next court date is Tuesday.