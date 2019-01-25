No bail for 2 charged with crashing into CPD squad cars, fleeing to suburbs

A judge denied bail for two men charged with crashing a stolen vehicle into two police cars on the West Side and leading officers on a chase to the suburbs.

Terrence Reed, 22, and 19-year-old Rubin Tart were traveling Wednesday in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street in a stolen car wanted in connection to a call of shots fired in the area when Reed allegedly drove the car into two squad cars, Chicago police said.

Officers followed Reed until he crashed into a pole in the 7200 block of West Jackson Boulevard in Forest Park, police said. Reed and Tart ran away but were arrested. A weapon was recovered, police said.

Reed, of East Garfield Park, was charged with two felony counts of battery toward police, six counts of failing to stop at a stop sign, five counts of running red lights, a count of fleeing, reckless driving, driving left of the center line, three felony counts of assaulting an officer, a count of possessing a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a weapon, police said.

Tart, of the Austin neighborhood, was charged with a felony weapons charge, a felony charge of possessing a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

The two were denied bail at an initial hearing on Friday, according to court records.