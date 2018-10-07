2 charged with exchanging gunfire with off-duty officer in Englewood

Two men have been accused of exchanging gunfire with an off-duty suburban police officer who witnessed a shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood and briefly pursued the suspects.

Montrel Kennedy and Drew Logan, both 19, were charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police. Logan also faces felony charges of resisting an officer, aggravated battery with a firearm, and attempted battery with a firearm.

The two were taken into custody Sept. 25 after a shooting near 81st Street and Loomis, police said.

A 21-year-old man was getting out of a vehicle at 11:38 a.m. when Kennedy and Logan approached in another vehicle, according to police. The man told investigators he heard shots and realized he’d been struck. He was treated for a gunshot wound to his foot at Holy Cross Hospital.

An off-duty Robbins officer witnessed the shooting and pursued Kennedy and Logan’s vehicle, police said. At some point during the encounter, the officer and the men exchanged gunfire, but no one was hit.

Kennedy and Logan’s vehicle eventually crashed near 73rd Street and Halsted in Englewood, police said. They got out and tried to run away on foot.

Two guns were recovered inside the vehicle and the officer’s gun was recovered as evidence near 72nd Street and Emerald, police said.