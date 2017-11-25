2 charged in October shooting killed 1 teenage boy, wounded another

Two people have been charged in an October shooting in Brighton Park that left a 15-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy seriously wounded.

The two boys were struck when shots were fired at 3:36 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 2500 block of West 45th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 15-year-old, identified as Jeyson Gonzalez of the West Englewood neighborhood, was shot in the side of his body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died less than an hour later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the lower back and was taken in serious condition to Stroger, police said.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were both arrested in connection to the shooting, authorities said.

The teenage boy, whose identity was not released because he is a juvenile, was charged with first-degree murder, police said.

The woman, identified as Flor Perez, was charged with first-degree murder. She appeared in bond court on Nov. 21, and she was ordered held in lieu of $750,000 bail, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. Her next court appearance was scheduled for Nov. 28.