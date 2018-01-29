2 charged with shooting man in Humboldt Park

Two men were charged with shooting another man Thursday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The men got out of a vehicle at 6:04 p.m. in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue and opened fire, striking the 21-year-old in his foot, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said.

Keith Dobyne, 20, of the West Garfield Park neighborhood, and 22-year-old Marcus Lucious, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, were taken into custody after an investigation, police said. Both charged with aggravated battery by discharge of firearm.

Dobyne and Lucious are being held without bond at Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Dobyne’s next court date was set for Jan. 29 and Lucious is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 2.