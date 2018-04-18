2 charged with stealing 37 phones from Carol Stream FedEx facility

Two people have been charged with stealing phones Tuesday from a FedEx facility in west suburban Carol Stream.

Mohamed Mohamoud, 34, of Hanover Park, and 25-year-old Stephanie Horist of Lombard were each charged with a felony count of theft, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mohamoud and Horist stole 37 cellular phones from the company’s shipping facility at 205 Della Court, the state’s attorney’s office said. They were released on recognizance bonds—$20,000 for Mohamoud and $30,000 for Horist—following a hearing Wednesday.

Both were scheduled to return to court May 14.

In a statement, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin called the theft “outrageous” and criticized the pair for “interfering with commerce,” as well as causing hardship for FedEx and the intended recipients of the cellphones.