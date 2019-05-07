2 charged with weapons violations, theft

Two South Side men were charged Monday after Chicago police arrested them in connection with the robbery of a cell phone store in Rockford.

Vonte Spain, 26, and Israel Hall, 20, were each charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle in addition to multiple misdemeanors, Chicago police said.

Spain and Hall were arrested Sunday in a parking lot in the 7300 block of South Stoney Island Avenue in Grand Crossing after officers matched their descriptions to those of the robbers at the Rockford cell phone store, police said. Police then determined that the vehicle they were in had been stolen on May 3 and searched it, finding weapons and stolen merchandise.

Spain and Hall are next due in court Wednesday, police said.